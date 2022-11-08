Rucha Hasabnis aka Rashi of Saath Nibhana Saathiya welcomes baby boy; see first pic here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rucha Hasabnis

Rucha Hasabnis aka Rashi of Saath Nibhana Saathiya is a mother now. The actress who rose to fame again with 'Rasode Mei Kaun Tha' memes shared the news that she welcomed a baby boy. Rucha, who was expecting her second child took to her verified Instagram account and shared news with the first photo of the newborn.

She wrote, “Ruhi’s sidekick is here.. And it’s a Baby BOY!!!.” followed by blue heart emojis and an evil eye symbol. She carefully hid the baby's face with a board that had “You are magic,” written on it. Soon after she Rucha made the happy announcement, celebrities from TV fraternity lined up to congratulate the actress. Bhavini Purohit, Adaa Khan and Kajal Pisal among others reacted to the post with love. Take a look:

Rucha Hasabnis began her acting career in 2009 with Marathi drama Chaar Choughi. Her breakthrough role came in the daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya where she played the role of Rashi Modi from 2010 to 2014. A year later, in 2015, she married Rahul Jagdale. Post her wedding she took a hiatus from acting. However, she remained a popular name and once again went viral after Yashraj Mukhate's Rasode Mei Kaun Tha video.

In December 2019, the couple welcomed their daughter. Even though she has been away from TV shows for a while, she made an appearance in a music video in 2020. Talking about it, she had said: "It was just a friendly extension to be a part of the video. I feel the song was really positive and upbeat. It was fun to face the camera after years. We all recorded our small bits at home and it was done."

On returning back to acting, she told the media: "If I find some character extremely exciting that I just cannot say no to, I might be back."

