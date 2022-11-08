Ranveer Singh to join hands with S Shankar for a pan-India project? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANDYVERMAUT Ranveer Singh and the legendary director S Shankar's picture

Bollywood's heartthrob, Ranveer Singh is all set to collaborate with the visionary director S. Shankar for the biggest pan-India project after Bahubali. The mega project will be based on the iconic Tamil epic Novel Velpari, which is considered to be a part of Tamil Literature. The film will be made as a 3-part epic in multiple Indian languages on a humongous budget. Ranveer has already given some blockbuster performances in period movies like 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat' and yet again it will be a delightful sight to watch the actor entertaining his fans with this big project.

According to the reports, "Shankar wants to make the biggest pan-Indian film by bringing one of the biggest superstars of our generation, superstar Ranveer Singh, to helm this ambitious project - a grand cinematic adaptation of the iconic Tamil epic Velpari. The novel has everything to offer – from a larger-than-life hero to incredible life lessons, to a heart-touching love story and magnificent visual-effect sequences whose scale will set the next benchmark of action spectacles in India. It is the wholesome nature of this novel that has got Shankar and Ranveer to come together for this collaboration".

Reports further state, "The story is so vast and complex that all the aspects can’t be covered in one film. Shankar has devised a screenplay that lends itself to a three-part film. He intends to start shooting for the first part in the middle of 2023. This would be the biggest film of Shankar and Ranveer’s filmography to date". Earlier in 2021, Ranveer was slated to do the remake of Anniyan with Shankar but the project couldn't hit the floors for unknown reasons.

The reports have already made fans over-excited for the duo's upcoming venture however, neither the director nor the actor has made an official announcement of the same so far. Apart from this mega project, Ranveer has Rohit Shetty’s 'Cirkus', Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Baiju Bawra' in his kitty. On the other hand, Shankar has 2 films to release next year, 'Indian 2' and 'RC 15'.

