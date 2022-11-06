Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam to reunite after 35 years? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LION_HEART0 Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's throwback photo

The 'GOAT' of the south industry, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are set to come back together after a gap of 35 years. The duo surprised their fans by announcing their reunion for a yet to titled Tamil project. As the legendary actor will be turning 68 on 7th November, the announcement was made on the eve of his birthday. Haasan took to Twitter to share the news and fans called it the most unexpected announcement. The film will be jointly produced by Haasan and Ratnam and will have music by none other than AR Rahman.

Kamal Haasan shared the announcement video on Twitter on Sunday evening, writing, “Here we go again!” The yet-untitled film has been tentatively dubbed KH 234, signifying it is Kamal's 234th film.

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam had last worked together in the critically-acclaimed Nayakan, which was released in 1987. A story about the rise of a Tamil gangster in Mumbai. The film has been widely celebrated as one of the greatest Indian films ever made. As soon as the actor posted the announcement, fans just can't hold their excitement to watch the blockbuster Jodi's venture again. The most common reaction to the announcement was fans calling it ‘unexpected announcement’. Some even said it is the reunion of two legends. One comment read: “Unexpected. Two legends are back together after 35 years.” Another comment read: “Oh my. My head is spinning. Can’t believe this.” One more comment read: “The goats coming together.”

Both Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan are basking in the massive success of their latest releases, 'Ponniyin Selvan I' and 'Vikram', respectively. Both the movies rank among the biggest blockbusters in Tamil cinema history ever. Ponniyin Selvan I, which is still running to packed houses in theatres, is inching close to ₹500 crore gross worldwide. Vikram, on the other hand, earned ₹434 crores globally.

Kamal Haasan is currently shooting for Shankar’s Indian 2 which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

