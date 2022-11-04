Love Today Twitter Review and Reactions: Pradeep Ranganathan-Ivana's Tamil rom-com for youth earns applause

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOVETODAY_2022 Pradeep Ranganathan is the director and actor in Tamil film Love Today

Love Today Twitter Review and Reactions: Pradeep Ranganathan stars in and directs the Tamil rom-com Love Today. The film's trailer had generated immense curiosity among the fans and now the crowd outside the cinema halls is proof that it has turned out to be an instant attraction for moviegoers, especially the youth. If you too are planning to watch this new concept, modern-age romantic drama, splashed with relatable humour, check out how the fans are reacting to it on social media.

What is Love Today about?

Love Today portrays what relationships and romance are like in the age of social media, where people are glued to their mobile screens and Instagram reels and shorts are the major source of entertainment, and also a distraction. Nikita (Ivana) and Uthaman Pradeep (Pradeep Ranganathan) are in love with each other and seem ready to take the next step in their relationship. Things take a turn when they exchange their phones for a day. What follows next is a game of who is shadier and is hiding more secrets. After discovering the reality of each other's lives, will Nikita and Uthaman stay together or break up? This is what Love Today promises to show. The film is loaded with dollops of laughter and reality about the idea of love.

How are fans reacting to Love Today?

Viewers who had loved Comali from Pradeep Ranganathan are well aware of his maverick mind. The initial reactions to Love Today are extremely positive. The storyline and treatment of the film are being praised by all. Additionally, Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj and Radhika Sarathkumar are earning applause for their comedic turns. The peppy music from Yuvan Shankar Raja is also being liked by the fans and lifts the storytelling, Twitter users said. The film's trailer said that Love Today is 'for all ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriends', and it seems like the audience is lapping it up.

