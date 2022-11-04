Mili Movie Review: Janhvi Kapoor's thriller makes us helpless witnesses to horrors she suffers

Movie Name: Mili

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: NOV 4, 2022

NOV 4, 2022 Director: Mathukutty Xavier

Genre: Thriller

Mili Movie Review: Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller which releases today, is in a different genre than fans are used to seeing the actress. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor, the film is a remake of the director Mathukutty Xavier own 2019 Malayalam film Helen. It follows the titular character, played by Janhvi Kapoor who is stuck in a freezer and is fighting to stay alive as the temperature drops every hour.

After 'Gunjan Saxena' and 'Good Luck Jerry', people's expectations have increased from Janhvi Kapoor. The way she is choosing offbeat films, it seems that her aim is to bring out herself to the audience and her performance in this edge-of-the-seat thriller where the stakes are rising by the minute, is worth lauding. The actress has done a great job as Mili. Her effortless demeanor and simple look were able to win the hearts of the audience. At the very beginning of her career, Janhvi Kapoor has taken up the responsibility of handling the film on her shoulders. Her selection of films is also good and her hard work is well visible in the film. In the second half of the film, how the variation has been given to the scene makes us helpless witnesses to the horrors its lead character suffers.

Manoj Pahwa, who is playing Janhvi Kapoor's father, has breathed life into his characters. The chemistry of the father-daughter duo is amazing. Sunny Kaushal plays Mili's support system in the film. As everyone knows the plot of the film, there is no surprise element in it, if it is, then it is the work of the actors and the treatment of the film. The beginning of the film is a bit slow but gradually its speed increases and you are not able to leave your seat in the second half.

Well, AR Rahman's music and Javed Akhtar's alphas served cherry on the cake

Milli has been released in 500 theatres, has a different storyline than fans are used to seeing in Bollywood. Talking about the audience, these days it is a big challenge for filmmakers to bring them to the theaters, in such a situation, 'Mili' which is an offbeat film and obviously there is a slight lack of entertainment in such a situation.