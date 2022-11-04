Phone Bhoot Twitter Review: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant & Ishaan Khatter's film called 'non-stop laughter'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Phone Bhoot Twitter Review

Phone Bhoot Twitter Review: Horror comedy starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, releases in cinema halls on November 4. The supernatural-comedy which was released alongside Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili and Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL impressed audience. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment, the film promises to be a fun-filled ride and the lead stars have said that it is a family-friendly movie, which can be enjoyed by kids as well.

In Phone Bhoot, Katrina plays the role of a ghost, while Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan play ghost hunters. They altogether go on a fun and horrific journey with a business plan. Hours after the release, Phone Bhoot received a 'Thumbs Up' from the fans who termed the film 'non-stop laughter.' After watching the film, a user wrote, "#Phonebhoot is not just a horror comedy but a madness. Watching this film feels like someone has locked me in the laughing gas chamber and I can't stop laughing. Kudos to director & team." Another said, "The first half is extremely funny . This was unexpected #PhoneBhoot."

A third comment read, "So,its like u expect 0 may be minus from the film,but it turns out to be one time watch! hearing good reviews from neutral ones! Well,let's see,if it can surprise like BB2,latter had an edge over the fact that it was already a hit name,nd had nostalgia attached to it #PhoneBhoot" ALSO READ: Friday Releases: Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot clashes with Janhvi Kapoor's Mili, Kannada film Banaras out

Ever since the audience saw the first poster of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan starrer Phone Bhoot they have been eagerly waiting to get more glimpses from the film. On one hand, we saw Katrina making fun of herself and her Hindi on the other hand they will experience a burst of laughter in other scenes. The chemistry of the Phone Bhoot trio will be something we were all looking forward to and it the reviews have proved that it is fun to watch.

