Friday Releases: Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot clashes with Janhvi Kapoor's Mili, Kannada film Banaras out

Friday Releases: As the weekend kicks in and many of us would be looking to step out with friends and family for a movie or may end up watching a new title on OTT. If the cinebug has bitten you hard, this week is a treat for you! From rom-com, supernatural-comedy to action thriller, films across genres is lining up in theaters. This Friday, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Phone Bhoot hits theatres. The film promises to be a fun-filled ride and the lead stars have said that it is a family-friendly movie, which can be enjoyed by kids as well. Since South films have been gaining traction in the Hindi belts, a new regional film will be on offer for the audiences. Let's take a look at movie titles releasing this Friday, November 4.

Phone Bhoot

Horror comedy starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Phone Bhoot is releases in cinema halls on November 4. The supernatural-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment. Katrina plays the role of a ghost in the film, while Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan play ghost hunters. They altogether go on a fun and horrific journey with a business plan.

Mili

Janhvi Kapoor stars in the survival thriller Mili, which releases today. The film is in a different genre than fans are used to seeing Janhvi in and all eyes will be on how the actress will be performing in this edge-of-the-seat thriller where the stakes will rise by the minute.

Double XL

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi have joined hands to rebel against size norms. They are funny, witty and sarcastic as they go on to call out those fat-shaming obese women. Double XL makes a remark on bodyweight stereotypes that plague society, in a humorous manner. The film talks about body positivity and women championing each other.

Urvashivo Rakshashivo

Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel starrer Urvashivo Rakshashivo is a modern-day Telugu romantic drama directed by Rakesh Sashii and produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni under the Shri Tirumala Production Private Ltd banner. It was previously titled Prema Kadanta. Along with Allu and Anu, the film also stars Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Aamani, and Kedar Shankar in the key roles.

Enola Holmes 2- Netflix

Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby starrer “Enola Holmes” is all set to come up with part 2 on Netflix. The film, which is a sequel to the 2020 movie, is based on a book series 'The Enola Holmes Mysteries' by author Nancy Springer. It follows Sherlock Holmes' younger sister Enola Holmes who has her own investigative agency which is on the verge of closing. In all these, a girl comes up to Enola and seeks Enola's help to find her sister.

Banaras

Yet another pan-India movie from Kannada film industry Banaras is all set to hit the theatres on Friday across the country. The promos of the film have garnered appreciation and the movie is expected to enthrall audiences. Zaid Khan starrer is a romantic comedy and it will be out in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam along with the original Kannada version.

