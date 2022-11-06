Sunday, November 06, 2022
     
Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Phone Bhoot, Mili, Double XL can't stop Rishab Shetty's film

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: The Hindi dub of Rishab Shetty's film sees a phenomenal run at the box office. Despite this week's new Bollywood releases -- Phone Bhoot, Mili and Double XL -- Kantara performs decently at the ticket window.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: November 06, 2022 7:50 IST
Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film is a more than a month old, however, it continues to lure to the theater. Despite new Bollywood films released this week -- Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter's Phone Bhoot, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL and Janhvi Kapoor's Mili -- the Hindi dub of this Kannada original earned better at the ticket window. The Hindi dub film has already crossed Rs 50 cr and continues to earn more.

Kantara Hindi Box Office

'Kantara' Hindi market numbers have constantly been seeing a great jump in its box office collections with a total of over Rs 53.7 Cr. It was predicted that Kantara would be witnessing a dip after new Bollywood films will hit the theaters. However, despite a decline in collections, the film still performed better than most films in cinema halls. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Kantara Hindi dub has crossed Rs 50 cr mark at the box office and was a better performing film than Phone Bhoot, Double XL and Mili. 

"#Kantara *#Hindi version* remains the first choice of moviegoers… Posts higher numbers than the three new releases [#PhoneBhoot, #Mili and #DoubleXL]… [Week 4] Fri 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 53.75 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC," he tweeted.

Other than registering phenomenal growth at the box office, 'Kantara' also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India's Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

About Kantara

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film written and directed by Rishab Shetty is set in coastal Karnataka and deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

