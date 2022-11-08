Kartik Aaryan to reunite with Luv Ranjan for ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3'? Here's what we know!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan to reunite with Luv Ranjan for PKP3?

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry today. The actor made his debut with the 2011 release, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which was helmed by Luv Ranjan. The film was well received by the audience. Four years later, Kartik and Luv reunited for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which received praise from both critics and audiences. Since then, fans have been waiting for the third instalment of the franchise, but there have been no details about it. Now, we have an interesting update about the film.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor and Luv Ranjan are all set to collaborate for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. "Luv, Kartik, Abhishek Pathak, and Kumar Mangat Pathak are keen to reunite on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. They have been toying around with multiple ideas over the years and Luv will dive into developing this post the release of Ranbir and Shraddha’s next in March," revealed a source close to the development," a report in Pinkvilla stated.

Earlier, director and producer, Abhishek Pathak was quizzed about the development of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. He said, "Yes, definitely. It’s a dear franchise for us and we all want to make a part three. It’s a film with which we all started our journey together, and there is an idea that could translate into Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. Let’s see. As I always say, the script is the most important for any film."

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu to unite for Rhea Kapoor's ‘The Crew’ | DEETS inside

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has a slew of films in his pipeline. He will co-star with Kriti Sanon in Rohit Dhawan's upcoming film, "Shehzada." The film will mark his second collaboration with the actress after the 2019 release, Luka Chuppi. Apart from Shehzaada, he will appear in Hansal Mehta's "Captain India," in which he will play a pilot. He will also appear in "Freddy," "Satyanarayan Ki Katha," and Kabir Khan's untitled film, which is touted to be made on a large scale.

Also read: Ranveer Singh to join hands with S Shankar for a pan-India project? Here's what we know

Latest Entertainment News