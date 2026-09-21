Raaka makers to share new visuals on Atlee's birthday from Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone's film

Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, will unveiled its much-awaited glimpse on director Atlee's birthday today, September 21. The short video might offers a first look at the scale and visual world of the upcoming film, which has been kept largely under wraps so far.

It is significant to note that on Deepika Padukone's birthday, the makers shared a behind-the-scenes video, officially announcing her as the female lead of the film. On the other hand, on Allu Arjun's birthday, Atlee and his team had shared a video and poster, sharing his first look from the upcoming movie.

Raaka glimpse to give deeper look at the film's world

The makers first introduced the world of Raaka with a strong focus on its posters and larger-than-life presentation. While the makers have kept details about the story closely guarded, the first looks and BTS moments have given audiences a sense of the ambitious scale that Atlee and his team have been working towards.

The new glimpse might also put Allu Arjun at the centre of the film's visual spectacle, with Deepika Padukone adding to the anticipation around the project. More details about their characters and the storyline are expected to emerge as the makers begin their promotional campaign.

Cibi Chakaravarthi makes a big claim about Raaka visuals

Ahead of the glimpse, filmmaker Cibi Chakaravarthi had spoken highly of the visuals he had seen from Raaka. He claimed that the footage was so extraordinary that he did not think even Avatar had visuals like it.

Cibi said the visuals were unlike anything he had seen before and asked audiences to wait for the glimpse to understand what he meant. With the video now out on Atlee’s birthday, viewers get their first opportunity to see the scale he was referring to.

Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone headline Raaka

Raaka brings together Allu Arjun and Atlee for the first time, with Deepika Padukone playing the female lead. The film has generated considerable curiosity due to the combination of the actor and director, as well as the scale associated with the project.

With the glimpse now released, the makers have offered the first major look at what they have been building, while keeping the film’s larger story under wraps.

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Raaka movie: From first look to cast, here's everything about Allu Arjun, Atlee and Deepika Padukone's film