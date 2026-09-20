Jailer 2 cast announcement: Vidya Balan officially joins Rajinikanth's pan India film, Kantha new glimpse out

National award-winning actress Vidya Balan is officially part of Jailer 2, and the makers have now revealed the name of her character. Sun Pictures shared a new introductory video featuring the actor as Kantha on Sunday.

The announcement was accompanied by the caption, “An Epitome Of Patience & Perseverance”, followed by the character name. The makers also confirmed that the film will release in theatres on October 15.

The short glimpse introduces Vidya’s character without giving away much about her place in the story. Details about Kantha, including her relationship with Rajinikanth’s character, are yet to be disclosed.

Jailer 2 cast

Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, following the success of the 2023 action film Jailer. Vidya Balan is among the new additions to the cast.

The sequel also stars SJ Suryah, who was recently introduced as Bodhi Kalpak, and Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, who plays Dileep. Mithun Chakraborty and Jatin Sarna are also part of the film.

Several actors from the first film are returning, including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Vinayakan. Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar is also expected to reprise his role from Jailer.

Nelson Dilipkumar returns as director

Nelson Dilipkumar, who directed and wrote Jailer, returns for the sequel. Anirudh Ravichander is also back as the composer, while Sun Pictures is producing the film.

The makers have been revealing the sequel's cast and characters through individual announcements in the run-up to its release. The latest reveal gives Vidya Balan a confirmed identity within the film, although her character's significance remains under wraps.

What is Jailer 2 about?

The story details of Jailer 2 have largely been kept secret. Rajinikanth will reprise the role of Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer at the centre of the first film.

The 2023 film followed Muthuvel Pandian as he was drawn back into a dangerous situation involving his family and a criminal network. The sequel is expected to expand that world, but the makers have not revealed the full plot yet.

Jailer 2 release date

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 15, 2026. The film is expected to release across multiple languages. With Vidya Balan now officially introduced as Kantha, the makers have added another layer of intrigue to the ensemble while keeping the details of her role under wraps.

Also Read:

Suraj Venjaramoodu looks intense as Dileep in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2; makers unveil first look