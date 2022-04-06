Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker wedding: They might have said I dos but couple not legally married; Know why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

News about American TV personality Kourtney Kardashian and rapper Travis Barker's wedding has flooded the Internet. However, it would be too soon to call them a married couple just yet. The duo might have said their "I dos" but legally they are still not married yet. If reports are to believed, The Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in Las Vegas after Sunday's 2022 Grammy Award ceremony. But there is nothing legal about it. The couple has not received a marriage license, sources told Page Six. "They had a ceremony, but on paper, it's not legal yet," an insider shared with the portal.

Further, the outlet says that the couple has neither applied for a marriage certificate nor received one. TMZ reported on Tuesday that the pair eloped at a Las Vegas chapel at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time on Monday. Insiders told TMZ that Kardashian and Barker did not allow the venue to take pictures and had their photographer and security instead. They reportedly asked for an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate the ceremony.

The two lso reached Oscars together. Here are some photos of Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker from the ceremony:

After initially sparking dating rumours back in December 2020, the couple confirmed their romance on Instagram in February 2021. They got engaged just eight months later, when Travis popped the question in a dreamy, beachside proposal at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California. Kourtney got engaged to Travis back in October 2021 and reports went on to claim that the families "get along well" and an "intimate" wedding ceremony is on the cards.

This is Kourtney's first marriage, although she has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Meanwhile, her rocker beau has been married twice before. First to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with Moakler.

--with ANI inputs