Kim Kardashian to keep California house post divorce with Kanye West

Reality TV star and socialite Kim Kardashian will be keeping her house in Hidden Hills, California, post her divorce with musician Kanye West. Kim has filed for divorce from her rapper-husband Kanye West, according to reports. Kim and Kanye have been married for about seven years and have four children together. "She has made her life there and it's her kids' main home," an insider was quoted told US weekly.

"There was never a question -- Kim was going to keep the home," the insider added. The house is close to where the rest of her family lives in Calabasas, California.

On a related note, Kardashian filed for divorce with West after seven years of marriage, and together the couple has four kids -- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and the 21-year-old Psalm.

According to the report, although Kanye designed the home, he stayed in Wyoming for the majority of 2020 due to their marital problems.

Recently, an alleged trespasser crashed through the gate of the American reality TV star Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills. According to TMZ's exclusive report, a man who called himself Kim's ex' tried to get inside her house in order to catch a glimpse of the star. Law enforcement sources told that the incident happened around 6:30 pm on Wednesday last week, when the 24-year-old man breached the main entrance gate in an effort to track down Kim at her Hidden Hills home.

