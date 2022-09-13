Kiara Advani blushes while confessing that she misses Sidharth Malhotra as Shershaah wins big | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAALIADVANI Kiara Advani confesses she misses Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 release Fugly, and since then she has gone on to star in several blockbuster films such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershaah, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and others. The actress proved her mettle with each performance and captured the hearts of audience with her charm. She also makes headlines for her personal life often and is rumoured to be dating actor Sidharth Malhotra. Recently, at the 67th Filmfare Awards, Shershaah won the trophy for Best Film, and during the vote of thanks, Kiara confessed missing her co-actor and rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra.

On the Filmfare night, when Shershaah garnered the trophy for best film, the whole cast went on stage to receive it, but Sidharth Malhotra was not present there. During the vote of thanks, producer Karan Johar quizzed Kiara Advani if she was missing someone. As soon as he asked, the audience was left in splits. Karan said, "Are you missing someone tonight?" To which Kiara blushed and replied, "Well, I think we're gonna all go back and celebrate, this is a big win for Shershaah. And all this love, I think we're all overwhelmed tonight. I am missing someone tonight, obviously. I mean he should have been here tonight!".

Check out the video here:

The video went viral on the social media and people were gushing over Kiara's cute answer for her rumoured beau. Fans flocked to the comment section to react to her answer. One user wrote, "Waiting for their marriage." Another user wrote, "so sweet of you Kiara". A third user wrote, "They are made for each other."

Earlier, Kiara graced Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7 and made a revelation regarding her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, which took over the internet. During the show, the Shershaah actress openly admitted that she and Sidharth are "more than close friends."

Speaking of Shershaah, the film starred Sidharth Malhotra in the double role of Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother, Vishal Batra. The movie received an overwhelming response from the critics as well as the audience for its heartfelt story and soulful songs.

The Vishnuvardan directorial also starred Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra.

