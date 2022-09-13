Hush Hush trailer: Soha Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla in intense crime thriller will give you Big Little Lies vibe

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABUNDANTIAENT Hush Hush is new Hindi series releasing on September 22

Hush Hush is the latest crime thriller from Amazon Prime Video starring Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, Ayesha Jhulka and others. The trailer of the upcoming series was revealed at an event in Mumbai. The seven-episode thriller is created by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, known for films such as Dushman, Sangharsh and Qarib Qarib Singlle. It will stream from September 22. The trailer looks promising and will seek to build thrill and chills in equal measures.

Hush Hush: What is the new show about?

Hush Hush revolves around a set of women whose picture-perfect lives begin to come undone when an unexpected event brings to the fore secrets from their past and threatens everything that’s dear to them. "Knitted in a web of lies, deceit and fighting patriarchy, the story explores the storm that brews behind the seemingly quiet facade of the privileged lives of these women," the official plotline read. Hush Hush is an emotional and intriguing story with nuanced, flawed and complex women who light up the screen.

Is Hush Hush India's version of Big Little Lies?

Undeniably, Hush Hush trailer has the vibe of the hit Hollywood web series Big Little Lies. The female protagonists caught up in a secret from their past, the cold setting of the show, and some other elements do reflect here. The murder mystery angle from Big Little Lies and how everything is being covered up is also revealed in the trailer that was launched ahead of the series premiere. It will be interesting to see how the Hindi web series caters to the audience's sensibilities and whether or not it delivers to the expectations.

Check out Hush hush trailer here.

Pictures from Hush Hush trailer launch

Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, Ayesha Jhulka and director Tanuja Chandra gathered at the trailer launch event of Hush Hush on Tuesday. The actresses spoke about their characters at length and Tanuja shared her experience of filming the new show. Check out pictures from the event below.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI(L to R): Kritika Kamra, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna at Hush hush trailer launch

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIHush Hush series cast and makers at the trailer launch event in Mumbai

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIHush Hush actresses take the stage at the trailer launch event in Mumbai

