House of Dragon Ep 4: Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen go loose in HoD new episode and fans love it

House of Dragon Ep 4: If you haven't watched the latest episode of Game of Thrones' prequel, House of Dragon, it's best you stay away from social media. The platform is full of spoilers and there's no way you can skip it. Rhaenyra has gone on a rule-breaking spree and she'll stop at nothing. She also gets her uncle Daemon involved in the mess and now there's no turning back. But before things could mess up further, she schemes a different plan and makes things even more unexpected.

Well, that's what you'd expect from a show that tells you the story before Game of Thrones, right? Well, fans seem to have loved the latest episode of House of Dragon. Heaping praise on the Princess a user wrote, "Rhaenyra gotta be one of the best female characters ive seen in a fantasy show in a hot minute. she’s kind but knows when to be mean, sticks up for herself, gets **** when necessary, reads people like a book and knows just when to pounce on them. shes so real." Another one said, "#HouseOftheDragon Rhae is living the life Alicent could only dream of; she has four side ho**, she’s marrying into the wealthiest family in the realm, she’s heir AND she’s a bad bit** with a dragon to top it all off."

A third one summarised the episodes so far writing, "Rhaenyra and Daemon making life even more difficult for Viserys each episode #HOTD #HouseoftheDragon."

Here's how netizens are reacting to it the new episode of House of Dragon on social media:

MEanwhile, 'House of Dragon' which set up streaming benchmarks with its premiere has been officially renewed for season 2, reports 'Empire' magazine. Network giant HBO has put its money where its mouth is. And that mouth is saying, "Dracarys!"

According to 'Empire', since a fair chunk of change must have been put in to rebuild the world of Westeros again, it makes sense for HBO to double down on that investment and head back for another batch of episodes bringing incestuous relationships, political maneuvers, and big ol' swooping reptiles to viewers.

'Empire' further states that for audiences, it means the rest of the first season can be enjoyed in the knowledge that there's a wider story to play out.

'House of Dragon' had debuted clocking in nearly 10 million US viewers making it the biggest series premiere in HBO history.

