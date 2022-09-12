Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 11: Varun Dhawan can't stop laughing as Anil Kapoor says sex makes him feel young

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISNEY+ HOTSTAR Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 11: Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor who recently shared screen space in Jugg Jugg Jeeyo will also be sharing the Koffee couch. The actor duo will be seen having a laughter session as they answer Karan Johar's questions with sass, wit and humour. Anil Kapoor will be bringing the house down with his charm as he talks about his sex life. Varun, on the other hand, might land himself in controversy by suggesting that he'd look young if paired opposite Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, the conversations turn steamy as the superstar and versatile actor, Anil Kapoor and box-office heartthrob Varun Dhawan keep viewers hooked with conversations around marriage, relationships and competition in the industry. Delivering laughter by the dozen, the duo prove how being ‘filmi’ is what defines them best. Watch the video here:

Uncannily, the guests were seen broaching the controversial subject of emotional and sexual infidelity. The two stars vehemently opposed either form, with Varun Dhawan reminding Karan Johar that he has no room for such misconduct owing to a new addition to his life who can alert his wife about his wrongdoings. “If I cheat on my wife, my dog will bark and let her know!” said the star with an animated woof in the end.

The episode was rife with marriage advice for viewers as the two stars, one a newly minted husband and another with over 40 years of marriage, shared pearls of wisdom. “You have to praise your wife and do things that make her happy. It is also important to consider how she makes you happy,” said Anil Kapoor. The duo also turned into agony aunts in a special show segment. They received calls from maritally aggrieved partners and shared their smart tips to help them out of their hurdles.

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 premieres on Disney+ Hotstar.

Don't miss these:

Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan welcome baby boy, she announces name of newborn with FIRST PHOTO

Was Paras Kalnawat's decision to quit Anupamaa right? Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 judge Karan Johar says... ​

BTS RM Birthday Celebration: Here's how Kim Namjoon celebrated his big day at midnight | Inside Pics ​

Latest Web Series News