'Mahabharata' finds an OTT home on Disney+ Hotstar, show unveiled globally

'Mahabharata', which a generation of Indians grew up seeing on Doordarshan, will be back with a contemporary look and on a global platform -- the streamer Disney+ Hotstar. The show is based on one of the greatest epics of India, Mahabharata, and speaks of the ultimate conflict between 'dharma and adharma' through the battle for succession between the Pandavas and Kauravas. It was among the three Indian titles that were revealed at the global Disney fan event D23 Expo in Los Angeles.

'Mahabharata' is being produced by Madhu Mantena, Ram Gopal Verma's nephew and Anurag Kashyap's former associate, Mythoversestudios and Allu Entertainment.

The other announcements made included the return of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan' for Season 8, after a hugely successful ongoing Season 7. It is produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Anisha Baig for Dharmatic Entertainment Production.

Johar, Mehta and Somen Mishra are also producing Bollywood-set drama series 'Showtime', which, according to the Dharmatic boss, "will lift the curtain on India's entertainment industry's biggest trade secrets".

In a statement issued, Mantena said he is delighted to have this opportunity to bring 'Mahabharata' on Disney + Hotstar. "It is said that every known emotional conflict experienced by mankind finds form in Mahabharat through its complex characters and storylines. We at Mythoverse are absolutely delighted to have this opportunity provided by Disney+ Hotstar to bring out a rendition of this great Indian epic 'Mahabharata' and to announce this news on a prestigious global platform at the D23 Expo," the producer said .

"For centuries Indian epics have captured the imagination of billions around the world. These epics are deeply woven into the very fabric of our nation. The 'Mahabharata' -- one of the oldest epics in India, despite being as old as time, is still relevant today for the many lessons and words of wisdom hidden within its ancient verses," Mantena added.

Disney+ Hotstar India's Head of Content Gaurav Banerjee said: "Over the last several years, India has emerged as a content powerhouse, pushing the envelope with stories that transcend language and cultural boundaries."

