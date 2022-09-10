Did Surbhi Chandna make her relationship with Karnn Sharma Insta official with THIS post?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SURBHI CHANDNA Surbhi Chandna and Karnn Sharma

Surbhi Chandna, who is all set to be seen in Sherdil Shergill as Manmeet, seems to have made her relationship with Karnn R. Sharma, official. While she may not have been linked to her co-actors, Surbhi was rumoured to be dating businessman Karnn after she shared a series of mushy and love-filled pictures with him on her social media. As her beau celebrates his birthday today (September 9), the actress has insured to make it special. Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi shared a special birthday post for Karnn.

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram Post

Dropped an 'infinity' emoji in her caption, Surbhi shared a cute picture with Karnn and wrote, "9.09.2021 #14 #BirthdayBoy." She also added an evil eye emoji. In the picture, Surbhi looks gorgeous in a yellow sleeveless top while Karan exudes smartness in a white t-shirt. For the background, she added 'Tum Jiyo Hazaro Saal' song. Several of Surbhi's close friends and co-stars including Mansi Srivastava, Munisha Khatwani, Mreenal Deshraj, and Sayantani Ghosh among others wished Karnn in the comments section. Take a look

Responding to the post, Karnn said, "@officialsurbhic Thank you for always Being my Guiding light.. And standing by my side like a pillar" along with a red heart. Well, Surbhi Chandna's fans are equally excited about this post and can't stop gushing over the duo. A user wrote, "Big jhapi to you both." Another added, "Awieee finally."

What caught fans' attention is, Karnn Sharma's pinned post is a photograph of himself with Surbhi Chandna with the caption, "No Measure Of Time With You Will Be Long Enough. But We’ll Start With Forever."

The actress, who remained tight-lipped about her relationship, last year too posted photos on Karnn's birthday but deleted them later. ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: When and Where to watch, Subscription, Promo, Cast and more

Surbhi's work front

On the show Sherdil Shergill, Surbhi Chandna plays the role of a self made woman while Dheeraj Dhoopar is from a traditionally rich home. The show revolves around an unusual yet tenacious girl, Manmeet Shergill, who takes some dramatic decisions that change her life forever. She is young and ambitious and wants to make a name for herself in the male-dominated field of architecture. She then meets a young and carefree Rajkumar Yadav (Dheeraj).

ALSO READ: Naagin fame Krishna Mukherjee gets engaged: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin share priceless pics

Latest Entertainment News