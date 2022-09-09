The Kapil Sharma Show: When and Where to watch, Subscription, Promo, Cast and more

Follow us on Image Source : SONY TV The Kapil Sharma Show

Comedian Kapil Sharma is ready to be back on television with his 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. While Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma are back with the new season, Krushna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar have bowed out of the new season. TKSS made its debut in April 2016 on Sony TV and broke all records of TRP. Following the success of the first season, the show came up with its second season in 2018, which was again a super hit. Then season 3 of the show went off air on June 5, 2022 and it was last graced by Jug Jugg Jeeyo's Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. Now, the show is set to return with its Season 4 to tickle your funny bones.

Bigg Boss 12 fame Srishty Rode, comedians Siddharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey among others have joined The Kapil Sharma Show along with the regulars Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti.

The Kapil Sharma Show: When and Where to watch

Kapil Sharma's popular and most loved comedy show will air on Sony TV from 10th September 2022, every Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 pm.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Cast

Recently, Sony TV shared a new video revealing the cast and characters of the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil Sharma as Kappu Sharma

Sumona Chakravarty as Kapil's wife Bindu.

Kiku Sharda as ‘mohalle ki dhoban’ named Gudiya

Srishty Rode as Ghazal

Sidharth Sagar as ustaad ji

Gaurav Dubey

Ishtiyak Khan

Srikant Maski

Ahead of the launch, Archana Puran Singh, who is back as the judge, took to her Instagram to give a glimpse of her fun camaraderie with Kapil. The BTS video from their photo shoot for the show has the two posing for the camera. In the caption, she heaped praise on Kapil, and also credited his wife Ginni Chatrath for his 'sartorial transformation'. "Naya season... naye kapde" as Kapil is saying in the first shot of this Reel ! Both of us are sporting a new look this season and we are sooo happy with ourselves that we did this impromptu fun shoot on the sets on the first day itself! This is a #behindthescenes while we were shooting the stills. (Kapil ko toh pata bhi nahin ki maine ye behind the scenes shoot kiya hai... ssshhhhh!), she wrote.

Adding further, she said "@kapilsharma is and always will remain at the top of his game because of his amazing ability to bring fun and humour to whatever he does ! Both of us are looking forward to this season with excited anticipation. Hope you all love the new season of #thekapilsharmashow! Do tell us how you like our 'new' looks too! (Kapil's sartorial transformation has been done by wifey @ginnichatrath whose hidden talents are coming out one by one ...)

The Kapil Sharma Show: Promo

