Chinese actor Li Yifeng arrested for hiring sex workers, Prada & other global brands cut ties | Details inside

Chinese actor Li Yifeng has landed himself into legal trouble. The popular actor who is the brand ambassador of luxury brands including Prada, Remy Martin, Panerai and L'Oreal Paris is accused of visiting and hiring sex workers which is illegal in China. As per their law, the accused is taken into administrative detention for between 10 and 15 days. It could be reduced to five days or fewer if the offence is minor. According to the reports of AFP, the actor has bee arrested by the Beijing Police. On September 11, Beijing Police issued an official statement regarding the detainment of Li Yifeng. The statement read, "The person confessed to visiting prostitutes multiple times and has been placed under administrative detention."

It is also reported that local and global brands such as Prada, Panerai and Remy Martin issued statements on Sunday saying they had dropped Li as their brand ambassador following the controversy.

In the wake of unhealthy attention and ‘chaotic’ fan culture, the Chinese authorities are maintaining a strict stance and celebrities from the entertainment industry are under their radar. As reported by AFP, Singer Kris Wu was arrested on suspicion of rape last August. Actress Zheng Shuang was hit with a $46 million tax evasion fine last year.

The China Television Artists Association released an official statement on Monday in which they stated, "We solemnly call on the vast number of TV art workers to regard morality and art as their life's homework. No matter what achievements you have made... if you don't keep yourself clean... the so-called fame will disappear, and the so-called future will be ruined."

For the unversed, Li Yifeng is a popular face who is known for his roles in The Pioneer, Mr Six and The Founding Of An Army among several others.

