Jacqueline Fernandez to be grilled in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case: List of questions prepared by Delhi Police

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINEFERNANDEZ Jacqueline to be grilled on money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez has been hitting the headlines for a long time due to her connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case allegedly involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Delhi police has now prepared a lengthy list of questions for Jaqueline Fernandez ahead of her summon. The actress will be interrogated by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on Wednesday, September 14.

According to a senior police officer, Jacqueline has been asked to attend the investigation at the EOW headquarters on Mandir Marg tomorrow morning around 11 a.m. The same police officer stated that they had a list of questions they want Jacqueline to answer. The questions revolved around her relationship with Sukesh and the things she received from him. The officer stated that she will also be questioned about how frequently she spoke with or met with Sukesh over the phone during that time.

Pinky Irani has also been called to the probe by the economic crimes wing. Irani, who knew both Sukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez, reportedly assisted Sukesh in getting in touch with her.

According to sources, Pinky and Jacqueline may be confronted during interrogation to gain additional clarity on the matter. Jacqueline has been informed that her inquiry may take longer than expected and has been asked to schedule her stay in Delhi accordingly.

Jacqueline was previously mentioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in their charge sheet in the Sukesh-related money laundering investigation. According to the enforcement agency's charge sheet, Jacqueline was accused of engaging in financial transactions with Sukesh despite being aware of his involvement in criminal cases.

Another officer said, "The set of questions prepared for Jacqueline is different from that were asked to Nora Fatehi, who was earlier called for questioning into the case". He further said, "They have to also find out if both the actresses involved in the case were unaware of each other receiving gifts."

In September-October 2021, the enforcement agency recorded Nora's statements in which she admitted to receiving presents from the alleged conman and his actress wife Leena.

In connection with the alleged scam and the FIR that the Delhi Police had filed, the ED had opened a money laundering case. The agency had previously stated that Jacqueline Fernandez's remarks, in which she acknowledged receiving gifts from Chandrashekar, were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021.

It also stated that the actress used proceeds of crime and purchased items with them for herself and her family members in India and overseas, which amounted to a money laundering offence under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is a resident of Bengaluru in the state of Karnataka, is presently held in a jail in Delhi and is charged in more than 10 criminal cases. Chandrashekhar has been accused of extorting Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, while posing as an official from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.

(With ANI inputs)

DON'T MISS

Multiplex Association of India postpones National Cinema Day to Sept 23

Shahid Kapoor remarks Kabir Singh as 'adult film', says 'despite being edgy....'

Tejasswi Prakash was body shamed in school; here's what people used to call her

Latest Entertainment News