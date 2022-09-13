Nisha Rawal discloses proofs against Karan Mehra, slams his claim of her having extra-marital affair

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra

Nisha Rawal has slammed her estranged husband Karan Mehra after he accused her of having an extra-marital affair with her 'muh-bola bhai' Rohit Satia. She held a press conference on September 12 and addressed Karan's recent claims of the actress having extra-marital affair, where she disclosed certain proofs to defend her stand. Opening up her side of the story, Nisha refuted all the allegations against her and asserted that she is not answerable to anybody.

Nisha Rawal's claims

Disclosing emails, screenshots and a few videos as proofs against Karan Mehra, Nisha asked the actor to 'back off' and let her live her life peacefully. She said, "Please stop this. This is becoming a drama and it is becoming a media trial. Let’s do this in a civilized way. I feel vulnerable. Stop doing this. I feel scared for myself and my child. What if tomorrow, he (their child) watches the videos, or what if I step out of the home and someone says something in front of my son? Lastly, I am not playing a sympathy card, Karan is in fact playing the sympathy card. I want to raise a child in a healthy environment and if Karan Mehra can’t contribute then please back off. Let me live my life."

Further, she also claimed that Karan is not following the legal procedure to visit their child, Kavish. She stated that Karan never fought for Kavish's visiting rights but wanted his full custody. She added, "We were fine with giving visitation rights to Karan, but he declined to accept it and wanted full custody of the child but when he was asked about his work, he claimed to be jobless. How will he take care of the child when he isn't working?" In the press conference, Nisha focused that she doesn't want to sensationalise the entire matter and wants to follow proper legal procedure. ALSO READ: Rohit Satia REACTS to allegations of affair with Nisha Rawal; hints at Karan Mehra's relationship with 'MM'

Nisha on Karan Mehra's affair

When asked about Karan's affair, Nisha said, "I'm not here to defame anyone or bring anyone down and hence I don't want to take names. I know how it feels as a woman when fingers are pointed at you and I don't want the same to happen with that girl and thus I won't name her".

Karan Mehra accused Nisha Rawal of having extra-marital affair

On August 4, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor had accused Nisha of cheating on him and living with Rohit Satia. He said, "Nisha is dating a man named Rohit Satia. He has been around with us since a long time. He posed as Nisha’s rakhi brother and also performed her kanyadaan and I could never think that something like this would conspire between them. He is staying at my house with Nisha and my little son is present in the same which is morally questionable at many levels. Bhai-Bahan Ka Rishta Pavitra Rishta Hota Hai. But in this situation it has become a joke." ALSO READ: Karan Mehra accuses estranged wife Nisha Rawal of extramarital affair; says 'for last 11 months...'

For the unversed, in June 2021, Nisha Rawal filed an FIR against Karan Mehra and accused him of domestic violence and of having an extramarital affair. Since then, the two have been living separately. While Karan is staying with his parents, Nisha has been living separately with her son, Kavish in their old apartment.

Latest Entertainment News