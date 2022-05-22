Karan Mehra accuses estranged wife Nisha Rawal of extramarital affair; says 'for last 11 months...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal

Highlights Karan Mehra accuses Nisha Rawal of infidelity

Karan claimed that Nisha was living with another man for 11 months

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra and his estranged wife Nisha Rawal had a very publicised fall out in their marriage last year. The actors have been living separately after Nisha's serious allegations of domestic violence and abuse against Karan come forth in news. Now, Karan has accused him of infidelity and sexual assault. He claimed that the actress, who was recently seen in Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp', is having an extramarital affair for the past 11 months are they staying together in his house. Also, Karan said that the man left his wife and children to live with Nisha.

Karan Mehra accuses Nisha of infidelity

According to a new portal, Karan said, "Even today a man is living in my house. For the last 11 months, that person has been staying in my house. He has entered my house, leaving his wife and children." Karan added that Nisha herself confessed to the affair. He also accused Nisha of snatched away his properties, cars and businesses. Karan hinted it was all well planned and now he is ready to put up a strong fight against Nisha as he has gathered all evidence that would make his case stronger. ALSO READ: Nisha Rawal kissed another man while married to Karan Mehra, reveals shocking secret in Lock Upp

Karan Mehra also alleged that designer Rohit Verma and actress Munisha Khatwani, who were supporting Nisha earlier, aren't in contact with her anymore.

Nisha Rawal kissed another man while married to Karan Mehra

In Kangana's 'Lock Upp' the actress made a shocking secret about her marriage. Nisha said that she has kissed another man while she was married to Karan Mehra. While the actress claimed that she came out in the open about it and did not cheat Karan, she accepted that she was attracted to her old friend.

Nisha Rawal said, "I got married in 2012 with my ex-husband (Karan Mehra) and have been through a miscarriage in 2014. Many know about this. The baby was 5 months old when I miscarried. Many also know that I was in a physically and mentally abusive relationship. After the miscarriage, it came as a shocker. As a woman, I was going through a lot of things. There were many instances of abuses I was going through at that time. Being a public figure, I couldn’t share it with anyone. There was fear of being judged by society, friends. You think of family. There was a lack of support. I was going through a lot of trauma." ALSO READ: Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal controversy: Actor misses son Kavish, promises to protect him from all evil

She added, "In 2015, at my cousin’s sangeet ceremony, there was a big incident of physical abuse and I was completely shaken and broken. I wanted to get therapy to talk to someone. At that time, we were also shifting to our new home. There I met an old friend. We connected after a long time. I confided in him apart from the abuse past. My ex-husband was aware of every time I would meet him. But I think I got close to him. I really got attracted to him because I think there was a lack of support and it was natural after getting support from him. There was a point when I kissed that person. I confessed to my ex-husband that day itself.