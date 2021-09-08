Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN MEHRA Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal controversy: Actor misses son Kavish, promises to protect him from all evil

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra's marriage has hit a rough patch after the former filed a police complaint against him for domestic violence. Karan aka Naitik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Wednesday shared an old video with his on Kavish Mehra as he misses him alot. Taking to Instagram, Karan posted a video playing with his son and promised to protect him 'from all evil'. For the unversed, the actor had been accused by his wife of having an affair, taking her jewellery and beating her up. He was arrested in Mumbai after Nisha filed a complaint against him.

It has been 100 days since Karan has met Kavish. In the video, the father-son duo is seen playing inside a room and as Kavish rolled off the bed, Karan caught him. Sharing it, he wrote, "100 days of emotional hurricanes of missing you my son (broken heart emoji). Hoping to reunite with you, being able to protect you from all evil and being the father that I am destined to be."

Previously, in an interview with Bombay Times, Nisha Rawal revealed that she sent Karan Mehra a notice asking for zero alimony but the sole custody of their son, Kavish. "I don’t want any alimony. What will he provide me with that I haven’t given him? We built everything together. I started earning at a very young age and supported him throughout even before he became a part of YRKKH. I have done so much work and whoever I collaborated with will vouch for the fact that Karan was in charge of the commercials."

"He took away all my jewellery and everything I got with me during our marriage. I have asked him to return the jewellery he has disposed of because I need to start my life again. Meri mom ke property ke papers bhi uske paas pade hue hain, which I want him to return. There’s nothing that I am asking for myself. I am an independent girl and will look after my child and me," Nisha added.

Meanwhile, Karan and Nisha got married in 2012. The news about trouble in Karan and Nisha's married life has undoubtedly left everyone shocked.