Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal controversy: Actress says don't want alimony, just want my child’s custody

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NISHARAWAL Nisha Rawal says don't want alimony, just want my child’s custody

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra's marriage has hit a rough patch after the former filed a police complaint against him for domestic violence. Karan Mehra aka Naitik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) had been accused by his wife of having an affair, taking her jewellery and beating her up. Karan was arrested in Mumbai after Nisha filed a complaint against him. She allegedly stated that Karan pushed her against a wall, and hurt her head.

Now, in an interview with Bombay Times, Nisha Rawal revealed that she sent Karan Mehra a notice asking for zero alimony but the sole custody of their son, Kavish. "I don’t want any alimony. What will he provide me with that I haven’t given him? We built everything together. I started earning at a very young age and supported him throughout even before he became a part of YRKKH. I have done so much work and whoever I collaborated with will vouch for the fact that Karan was in charge of the commercials."

"He took away all my jewellery and everything I got with me during our marriage. I have asked him to return the jewellery he has disposed of because I need to start my life again. Meri mom ke property ke papers bhi uske paas pade hue hain, which I want him to return. There’s nothing that I am asking for myself. I am an independent girl and will look after my child and me," Nisha added.

Nisha Rawal drops gorgeous pic amid legal battle with estranged husband Karan Mehra

Nisha also claimed that Karan hasn’t called their son Kavish since his birthday. "He called just once on Kavish’s birthday (June 14) on an actor friend’s number to wish him. He posted a picture of gifts he had ordered for Kavish on his birthday. I want to know why those gifts never reached our son. Let me tell you, he hasn’t called Kavish even once since his birthday," she further added.

Meanwhile, Karan and Nisha got married in 2012. The news about trouble in Karan and Nisha's married life has undoubtedly left everyone shocked. Speaking more about his relationship with Nisha, Karan revealed that the two have not been on good terms with each other for nearly three years, and in March 2021 they decided to part ways.

Reacting to the police complaint against him, Karan said he is being framed by Nisha. He added that his son Kavish "is not safe" with her. Denying Nisha's accusations, Karan told ANI that Nisha has been lying and he has never tried to harm her in any way. He called the domestic violence incident, 'a big lie'.