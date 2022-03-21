Nisha Rawal kissed another man while married to Karan Mehra, reveals shocking secret in Lock Upp

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Nisha Rawal kissed another man while married to Karan Mehra

TV actress Nisha Rawal has been making headlines ever since she entered Kangana Ranaut's show 'Lock Upp' as a contestant. From her sense of humour to her fighting spirit, Nisha has been gaining many eyeballs. This week, the actress dropped a bomb as she unveiled a shocking secret about her marriage to survive in the controversial reality show. Nisha said that she has kissed another man while she was married to her now ex-husband Karan Mehra. While the actress claimed that she came out in the open about it and did not cheat Karan, she accepted that she was attracted to her old friend.

Nisha Rawal said, "I got married in 2012 with my ex-husband (Karan Mehra) and have been through a miscarriage in 2014. Many know about this. The baby was 5 months old when I miscarried. Many also know that I was in a physically and mentally abusive relationship. After the miscarriage, it came as a shocker. As a woman, I was going through a lot of things. There were many instances of abuses I was going through at that time. Being a public figure, I couldn’t share it with anyone. There was fear of being judged by society, friends. You think of family. There was a lack of support. I was going through a lot of trauma."

She added, "In 2015, at my cousin’s sangeet ceremony, there was a big incident of physical abuse and I was completely shaken and broken. I wanted to get therapy to talk to someone. At that time, we were also shifting to our new home. There I met an old friend. We connected after a long time. I confided in him apart from the abuse past. My ex-husband was aware of every time I would meet him. But I think I got close to him. I really got attracted to him because I think there was a lack of support and it was natural after getting support from him. There was a point when I kissed that person. I confessed to my ex-husband that day itself. We would already talk about separating and after that incident, I felt I should come out of this marriage. I was sure I didn’t want to be in the relationship and we should walk our ways. It was difficult at that time."

Host Kangana Ranaut lauded Nisha for revealing this secret and said that everyone goes through this time in a marriage. The Queen actress said, "I am glad you came forward and addressed it. Many women and also men will identify with you. Men also go through an abusive relationship. They keep dragging a marriage like a dead body for the society."

Last year, Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra had a very publicised fall out in their marriage where the actress alleged that Mehra physically abused her and was having an extra-marital affair. Recalling that time, Nisha said that physical abuse can be healed but emotional abuse can't be overcome easily.