Rohit Satia REACTS to allegations of affair with Nisha Rawal; hints at Karan Mehra's relationship with 'MM'

Karan Mehra recently held a press conference where he accused his estranged wife Nisha Rawal of having an extra-marital affair with her 'muh-bola bhai' Rohit Satia. The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor had claimed that Rohit is living with Nisha and his son Kavish for over a year in their Mumbai home and further accused him of being a 'chain smoker'. Also, he revealed that Nisha's 'kanyadaan' at their wedding was performed by Rohit.

Rohit reacts to Karan Mehra's allegations of having affair with Nisha

Days after the PC, Rohit slammed Karan for allegedly 'tarnishing' his image and unnecessarily dragging his name into this. "Now that my name has been dragged into this, I am obviously not happy. My image has been tarnished. I am consulting my lawyers. I am going to come out with the entire truth of this story but you’ll have to wait for it. I might even have a press conference," Rohit told E-Times.

While Nisha Rawal declined to respond to Karan's accusations, Rohit denied having an affair with Nisha. "I knew Nisha much before Karan came into her life. I am right now in Lucknow with my wife (Nidhi) and kid and 'If a man is having an affair outside his marriage, would his wife allow him to come home?" Rohit said. ALSO READ: Kashmera Shah extends support to Karan Mehra amid legal battle with estranged wife Nisha Rawal

Rohit hints at Karan's relationship with 'MM'

Rohit Satia further alleged that there is a girl in Karan Mehra's life, who is the reason behind their spoiled relationship. Although Rohit did not reveal her name, he specified that the initials of girl’s name is 'MM'. "Ask Karan who is MM. Those are the initials I am giving out. There’s a girl MM in his life. I am not revealing her name now, but ‘MM’ was one of the reasons behind Karan and Nisha’s separation."

Karan Mehra accuses Nisha of cheating

On August 4, Karan had accused Nisha of cheating on him and living with Rohit Satia. He said, "Nisha is dating a man named Rohit Satia. He has been around with us since a long time. He posed as Nisha’s rakhi brother and also performed her kanyadaan and I could never think that something like this would conspire between them. He is staying at my house with Nisha and my little son is present in the same which is morally questionable at many levels. Bhai-Bahan Ka Rishta Pavitra Rishta Hota Hai. But in this situation it has become a joke." ALSO READ: Karan Mehra EXPOSES estranged wife Nisha Rawal's affair, says 'they're living at home with my son'

For the unversed, Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal tied the knot on November 24, 2012. The couple is blessed with a baby boy, Kavish Mehra.

In June 2021, Nisha Rawal filed an FIR against Karan Mehra and accused him of domestic violence and of having an extramarital affair. Since then, the two have been living separately. While Karan is staying with his parents, Nisha has been living separately with her son, Kavish in their old apartment.

