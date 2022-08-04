Karan Mehra EXPOSES estranged wife Nisha Rawal's affair, says 'they're living at home with my son'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MISSNISHARAWAL Karan Mehra made accusations about his estranged wife Nisha Rawal

Karan Mehra has made shocking revelations about his estranged wife Nisha Rawal. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor spoke at length about Nisha and alleged that she is in a relationship and living with her lover for over a year in the home he shared with Nisha while they were together. He further said that the new man in her life is living with Nisha and his son Kavish. He called Nisha's decision to live with her lover in the presence of his son 'morally questionable at many levels'.

Karan makes shocking revelations about Nisha Rawal

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal made their fight public last year in May. Karan was also arrested at the time over an alleged domestic violence case. Now, Karan has revealed in the media about Nisha's affair. He said, "Nisha is dating a man named Rohit Satia. He has been around with us since a long time. He posed as Nisha’s rakhi brother and also performed her kanyadaan and I could never think that something like this would conspire between them. He is staying at my house with Nisha and my little son is present in the same which is morally questionable at many levels”.

Karan reveals getting death threats

Karan also shared that he and his family members are getting death threats from unknown people. He added that he has already filed a complaint to the officials via email in the matter. The actor said, "I have been getting death threats from ‘no caller ID numbers’. I usually avoid answering such calls. But the other day the phone rang while I was resting and I answered without checking who’s calling and received a death threat. My mother, father and Kunal are also getting death threats which is very disturbing."

