Bhaijaan: Salman Khan & world's smallest singer Abdu Rozik begin shoot; see viral pic

Bhaijaan, previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is one of Salman Khan's most anticipated films. There's exciting news for his fans who have been eagerly waiting for the update on the film. The superstar has kickstarted the shoot of the remaining schedule of the film. Interestingly, the world's smallest singer, Abdu Rozik has also joined Salman for the shoot. Reportedly, the internet sensation has been roped in a 'key role' in the film. A picture of the duo from the sets has been going viral on social media platforms.

Take a look:

In the picture, Salman can be seen dressed in a crisp black shirt and black pants. He is also seen sporting a clean shave look. On the other hand, Rozik is in his signature hat and suit. They both looked dapper. Their fans are very excited to witness them sharing screenspace. They took to Twitter and shared their happiness. Check out fans' reactions below:

Earlier, a video was shared by Abdu Rozik on his Instagram handle in which Salman was seen going down on his knees to hug Rozik after he sings the popular Hindi song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with the Bollywood star standing by him. The heartwarming gesture of Rozik for Salman seemed to win him over completely.

Who is Abdu Rozik?

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik who hails from Tajikistan shot to fame owing to his unique talent for singing Tajik rap songs. He is 18 years old and also has a successful Youtube channel.

About Bhaijaan

Bhaijaan is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie, which will have Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill and Pooja Hedge as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman's brothers, is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022.

