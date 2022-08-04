Anushka Sharma starts a band with her 'cute boy' Virat Kohli? Her goofy post says so

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma who is gearing up for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress on Thursday treated her fans and followers with an adorable post ft. none other than her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. Fans who lovingly call the star couple 'Virushka' showered their love on Anushka's post. Apart from the overloaded cuteness in the picture what caught people's attention was the actress's quirky caption in which she addressed Virat as 'cute boy' and hinted at starting a band. Sharing a couple of pictures, Anushka captioned the post, "Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy, followed with a few emojis of red heart, a couple, smilie and I love you hand sign"

Take a look:

In the picture, the much-in-love couple can be seen twinning in blue outfits. In one of the pictures, Anushka flashed a victory sign while Virat stood beside her with a broad smile. In another, Anushka can be seen doing an I love you gesture and Virat poses next to her. The pictures are taken inside a room with a table, chairs and a mirror in the corner.

Netizens reactions

In no time, Anushka's post was bombarded with epic reactions from their fans and friends from the industry. Natasha Poonawalla dropped the clapping hands emojis in the comments. Actor Gajraj Rao posted several fire emojis. One of the fans wrote, "We need more hot pics bhabhiji." Another said, "Cute couple." A fan also mentioned, "You guysss are my faviessstttt."

Anushka and Virat recently returned from their Europe trip with their daughter Vamika. They were holidaying in London and Paris for the last few weeks.

Anushka Sharma's upcoming films

Anushka was last seen in Zero in 2018. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood comeback after three years (given the pandemic and her maternity break) to headline Chakda Xpress in which she will portray the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will be out on Netflix. The film is being directed by Prosit Roy. Reportedly, she will soon be flying to England to undergo cricket training for the film there.

