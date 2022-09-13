Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reminds viewers its Bigg Boss time with amazing BTS video | Watch here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan is all set to bring a new season of Bigg Boss. The actor has already set the tone for the new season promising more thrilling and complex theme. Now, he has given fans a glimpse of what went behind shooting it. In the video, we can see the actor filming at a dusty location with a large crew.

"No rules ke saath, this is BIGG BOSS TIME.. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par! #BB16 #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan #BTS #TEASER," the caption of the video reads. Watch the video here:

Salman Khan officially announced that he will be back again with the 16th season of his reality show 'Bigg Boss'. The announcement made on Instagram carries the caption: "Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!" (In 15 years everyone had played their games, but this time, it will be the turn of Bigg Boss to play it)."

The promo begins by peeping into the previous seasons and showing a few video clips from the past. Later, it gives a glimpse of the 16th season's look and introduces it. At the end , Salman is heard saying: "Because this time Bigg Boss will play the game."

Many names that are going around about the possible Big Boss 16 participants. They include 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal, comedian and 'Lock Upp' Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui and TV actress Kanika Mann.

Tejasswi Prakash, now better known as Naagin, was the Bigg Boss 15 winner. The season also saw popular faces, mainly from television, such as Karan Kundrra, who is said to be romantically linked with Tejasswi, Simba Nagpal, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Akasa Singh, Vishal Kotian and Donal Bisht.

