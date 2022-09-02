Khushi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan, the new BFFs party together: See photos

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn and Orhan get snapped together at Khar, Mumbai

The star kids Khushi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan along with her friend Orhan were seen partying together at a bar in Khar, Mumbai. It seems that Bollywood has got a new BFF duo in town. Boney Kapoor's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor carried herself in a black bodycon dress pretty well keeping the look subtle with hair open and light makeup. Whereas Ajay Devgn's daughter, Nysa Devgan also maintained the style statement stunningly. The young diva was seen in a red body-hugging dress paired with a printed jacket keeping her long tresses open.

The paps managed to click some of their pics, where Khushi and Nysa both straight went inside the bar whereas Orhan posed for the paparazzi with a wide smile. There is no doubt that these young divas have oozed hotness with their style statement. The photos and videos from the party are currently making rounds on the internet.

Khushi Kapoor has not even stepped foot in Bollywood yet but she has been already the talk of the town. The young lady will be making her debutant with the movie, The Archies. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. This movie is going to be the debut entry for the trio in tinsel town. Now that Khushi Kapoor is all set to enter Bollywood but it seems Nysa Devgn is still not in the mood for any acting career as of now.

Talking about the movie The Archies is an adaptation of a popular international comic Archies. The movie is directed by none other than Zoya Akhtar. We all have seen her work in iconic movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Luck By Chance, Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy. It is yet to be seen what Zoya brings out of these young emerging talents.The trio will share screen space with Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, and Mihir Ahuja. The team have already finished the filming and the release date is yet to be disclosed.

