Sita Ramam Hindi trailer OUT! Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur fans express excitement

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SANTOSH_SANTHU_ Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in Sita Ramam

After being a blockbuster hit in Telegu, Malayalam and Tamil, the multi-starrer movie 'Sita Ramam is all set to release in Hindi. Fans are going gaga after hearing the announcement. The film has been a blockbuster hit in the south Indian market and has churned an amount of more than Rs 62.85 crores and internationally it has bagged an amount of Rs. 78 crores. It is the second highest grosser ever for the handsome hunk, Dulquer Salmaan. After ruling all over the South, now it is time for Hindi cinema to have a taste of it.

The blockbuster is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and the national crush, Rashmika Mandanna. The story revolves around a patriotic genre, where the handsome hunk is playing an Army officer. In this movie, it has been portrayed that what matters is humanity even more than colour, caste, or boundaries. Dulquer's performance is so much praised in this movie.

Watch Sita Ramam Hindi trailer here-

Few fans took to Twitter to appreciate the hunk of south industry- Dalquer Salmaan. One of the user wrote, 'What can I say about this man @dulQuer can do any type of roles and dedication learning Telugu and dubbing for every language is & definitely you will receive an award for this #SitaRamam as Ram No one can do justice to this ram U nailed it dulquer." Another user added, "SITA RAMAM HINDI TRAILER OUT NOW After winning hearts all over the world #SitaRamam is back in Hindi."

Sita Ramam was released in cinemas on 4th August and left the audience heartfelt by the performance and now it is coming to the Hindi cinemas on 2nd September. The renowned producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios & Swapna are wearing the cape of the producer.

The charming actor will next be seen in R. Balki's 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' which will release on 23rd September 2023. Adding to the pipeline, he also has a web series called 'Guns and Gulaabs' in his kitty. Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, has wrapped up the shooting of her film 'Pippa' in which she is playing the role of Ishaan Khatter's sister. Rashmika's pipeline seemed to be very long, she has several Bollywood projects lined up for her.

Latest Bollywood News