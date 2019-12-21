Kartik Aaryan to have 'John Abraham moment' in Dostana 2

Kartik Aaryan has shot for the portion at a studio in Mumbai

When Karan Johar's Dostana hit the screens in 2008, more than the film, it was 'John Abraham scene' that made a lot of buzz. In that particular scene, John lowers his yellow shorts as he stands along beachside. The movie also starring Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra dealt with the subject of homosexuality in a comic way.

Now, Kartik Aaryan has shot quite a similar scene for Dostana 2, as per Spotboye.com. However, it is in a different situation and most importantly, it is a dream sequence. The portion has already been shot in Mira Road studio, Mumbai today.

Remember how John Abraham sent his fans into a tizzy with his memorable scene. Now, makers are trying to recreate the same magic. Considering the huge female fan base of Kartik, it is quite possible that girls will go gaga.

Directed by Collin D'Cunha, Dostana 2 also stars Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Lakshya Lalwani.

Karan Johar introduced Lakshya to the fans via social media. ''Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings…,'' the filmmaker wrote.

Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings... pic.twitter.com/zEgxX8a7V4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

Lakshya, is being called 'suitable boy' for the film because both Janhvi and Kartik will be having the same love interest. Janhvi and Kartik plays brother and sister in Dostana 2.

Makers originally wanted Rajkummar Rao to play the role, which has now gone to Lakshya, however, the actor couldn't make it due to his tight schedule.