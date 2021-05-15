Kartik Aaryan posts picture with face pack, asks fans for 'wrong captions'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan's social media timeline is all about whims and wits. From giving a quirky spin to PSAs (Public service announcements) to sharing hilarious candids, the actor makes sure those following him have a good laugh whenever they come across his posts. His latest post is no different. On Saturday, he posted a picture on Instagram and asked fans to caption it wrongly. The image shows Kartik with a face pack and sporting a victory sign. Alongside the picture, he wrote: "Wrong captions only."

Fans have some very funny things to say. One wrote: "When mom says ki cow dunk is good for your face and you apply it and then she tells its a prank." While another posted, "When parents say: Ladki wale dekhne aa rhe h." Actress Sophie Choudry wrote: "I was always into masks."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in the film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" which also features Tabu and Kiara Advani. This is a sequel to the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa". It is expected to hit screens in November this year. He will also be seen in the film "Dhamaka", which will release on an OTT platform.

Apart from this, Kartik was recently in the news for his controversial exit from Karan Johar's upcoming production "Dostana 2".

"Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," the announcement read.

While Kartik has been posting pictures and PSAs on Instagram, he has categorically refrained from commenting on the issue.

