Radhe overseas box office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's action thriller earns Rs 4.3 crore

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been ruling the hearts. It has already become the most viewed film on the first day and has also earned a decent box office collection overseas. Radhe released on May 13 on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators. It also witnessed a theatrical release in over 40 countries. According to the reports in BoxOfficeIndia, Salman Khan's Radhe earned ₹4.39 crore on its opening day.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe starred Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff along with Salman Khan. On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection numbers of Radhe. According to his adta, Radhe earned ₹35 lakh and ₹5.9 lakh in Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan expressed his gratitude to the fans as Radhe became the most viewed film on the opening day. The film created history and garnered 4.2 million views. Salman tweeted, "Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u."

Ahead of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai release, Salman Khan sent out a message seeking a commitment from people to watch the movie on the right platform. Salman on Wednesday posted an Instagram video urging fans to watch his new film on the official pay-per-view platform where it releases on May 13, and not to resort to piracy. In the video, the actor said, " A lot of efforts are put in while making a movie, and it is very disheartening when some people do piracy and watch the film."

The 'Kick' star added, "I ask you to give a commitment to enjoy films on the right platform. So, this Eid will be the audience's commitment - 'No Piracy in entertainment."

