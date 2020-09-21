Kareena Kapoor turns 40 & Fabulous: Karisma, Malaika, Katrina to Priyanka, celebs pour in birthday wishes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISMAKAPOOR/MALAIKAARORA Karisma, Malaika, Katrina to Priyanka, celebs pour in birthday wishes for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood's Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 40th birthday today ie September 21, 2020. The celebrations began a day before when her close friends and family including Babita Kapoor, Karisma, Randhir Kapoor and others were papped outside her house. Not only this, but the birthday celebrations pictures were also shared by Lolo on social media in which the birthday girl was seen standing by the side of her beautiful cake. For those who were away from her, sent her birthday wishes. Social media on Monday was filled with birthday wishes pouring in for Kareena from various celebrities including her girl gang--Karisma, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora and others like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor and others. Check it out:

Taking to Instagram, Karisma not only shared pictures from her celebration but also shared a glimpse of her childhood. Alongside she wrote, "Birthday girl we love you," and "Will continue to protect you always Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline ! Love you the most."

Sonam wished her Veere and wrote, "My darling Bebo, wishing you the most happiest birthdays of all. Keep shining you superstar. Can’t wait to meet you soon and shower you with my love!"

Riddhima alongside a picture wrote, "Happy 40th you gorgeous being love you…"

Katrina wrote, "Happiest Birthday to the most wonderful @kareenakapoorkhan.... there's no one like u, may u get back all the kindness and love and positivity u shower on others."

Priyanka wished Kareena on her birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bebo! Keep Shining always @kareenakapoorkhan Love and hugs."

Alongside a photo of Kareena, Anushka wrote, “Wishing the one and only a very happy birthday. Keep slaying..”

Amrita Arora seemed quite excited as she wrote, "Happy birthday our beebo , bebo ,bobee... Today you’re 40 and ohhh my gosh faaaaaabulous ... To turning older and wiser and us stronger together... Love you tons @kareenakapoorkhan."

Malaika's birthday wish reads, "Beboliciousss it’s a bigggggggish fabulous at any age ... #fab40bebo.... love u."

Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor posted: "Happy birthday legend. You make 40 look more fun and fulfilling than 21. Probably fucking is! People don't realise what a real gangsta you are, always growing and evolving and doing things purely out of instinct and joy. I think if more girls followed your courage and lust for life we would land up with a bunch of very happy, strong, brave and fulfilled girls. So let's call this Bebo day and use it just for that. A day dedicated to following your heart and gut! Love you bro!"

Kiara Advani posted: "Happpppy Birthdayyyyyy beautiful Bebo! God bless you!"

"The world famous pout is the only way to celebrate the big day today… 40 years of pouting and counting @kareenakapoorkhan," wrote Arjun Kapoor.

Soha Ali Khan posted: "Most women walk the walk, talk the talk and shop the look but you don't have to do anything - you just are! Strong, empowered, free and full of love. And as your family expands and life becomes more full, may you continue to balance the passions of your life with grace. You make it look easy even though I know it can't always be! Happy birthday to you @kareenakapoorkhan."

"May you always be happy, healthy and fabulous. We love you," wrote Soha's husband, Kunal Kemmu.

"Happy birthday you beautiful bebo… Dher saara pyaar," wrote Neha Dhupia.

