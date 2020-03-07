Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur steals her frame in latest Instagram post. See here

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur steals her frame in latest Instagram post

Kareena Kapoor Khan broke the internet on Friday when she made her debut on Instagram. The actress shared a gorgeous photograph from her latest ad campaign and left her fans speechless. While netizens were head over heels in love with Kareena, they were waiting for her to give a sneak peek form her personal life on social media. Looks like she heard them, Kareena on Saturday treated her fans with the first photo with son Taimur and left everyone excited.

Taimur already is a King on social media as his photographs go viral in seconds. Not just paparazzi, fans also love him and wait to see his latest photos. Kareena shared an adorable photo with son Taimur in which he is seen resting his face on her shoulder. In the post, the focus lies on little Tim as Kareena’s gorgeous eyes peep from the background. The actress captioned the photo saying, “The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame.”

Even before sharing her first photo on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan amassed millions of followers. Her friends from Bollywood welcomed her on social media and shared posts for her. Karan Johar wrote, “Instagram just got PHAT!!!! @kareenakapoorkhan is now on Instagram! The diva is here!!! “ “Brace yourselves @instagram She’s here!@kareenakapoorkhan. Welcome to the gram Bebo,” wrote sister Karisma Kapoor along with a picture.

The account which goes by the username of ‘KareenaKapoorKhan’ has already been followed by over 1 million followings including the names of Manish Malhotra, Hansika Motwani, Tamannah Bhatia, and Sonam Kapoor among others. Previously there was only post shared on the handle which was a video of a black cat passing by, with graphics- Play, Pause and Loading indicating a formal announcement soon.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page