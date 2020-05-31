Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Kaftan tales' continue, shares gorgeous picture

The lockdown has forced us to stay indoors for over a month now. During this time many of us have found new interests or pursued old ones with utmost zeal. Bollywood celebrities too have been home during this time and are regularly giving us a peek into their quarantine routines. While some celebs have taken to cooking and baking, many others are trying their hands at painting and dancing. Among them is Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been spending quality time with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. The actress, who is always at her stylish best when she steps out, has kept it equally trendy at home as well in kaftan.

On Sunday, the Veere Di Wedding actress took to Instagram and shared yet another picture wearing a kaftan and wrote, "Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes".

Here's another picture that Kareena Kapoor Khan shared earlier.

Meanwhile, fashion deisgner Masaba Gupta shared a video on Instagram where Kareena can be seen twirling in a mustard kaftan from her collection.

