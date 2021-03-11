Kareena Kapoor Khan is the coolest aunt and her birthday post for Karsima Kapoor's daughter Samaira is proof

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor

Going through Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media feed we know that she is a doting wife, a protective mother and a lovable sister. But now we also know that she is the coolest aunt. The actress on Thursday shared a birthday post for sister Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira stating how the teenager runs to her for everything. Posting a throwback picture of her with Karisma's kids Samaira and Kiaan, Kareena referred to Samaira as "our first born baby". The image appears to be from a holiday as a suitcase can be seen in the image and the three seem to be at an airport. Take a look:

Sharing a throwback picture on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby. Happy birthday Samuuuu (sic). " Samaira also received a birthday wish from Kareena and Karisma's BFF and actress Malaika Arora, who dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Giving a glimpse of the celebrations from last night, Karisma shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story. The short clip had a large 'sweet 16' balloon at the display with Samara's written on a board nearby.

Meanwhile, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. On the occasion of Women's Day 2021, the actress shared the first picture of her newborn on Instagram. Holding her baby, Kareena uploaded a selfie and captioned the picture saying: "There is nothing women can't do. Happy Women's Day my loves"

The post was bombarded with comments, including one from Kareena's sister-in-law, actress Soha Ali Khan, who wrote: "You're a rock. Love you".

Saif and Kareena reportedly started dating after "Tashan". They got married in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to their first child, son Taimur, in 2016.