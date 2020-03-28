Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar shares video of twins Yash, Roohi goofing around with mother Hiroo: Life in quarantine

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been keeping fans updated about his moments with twins Yash and Roohi during the home quarantine period. The filmmaker has been making most of his time home by making memories with his kids. On Saturday, he shared a video of his kids having a gala time with mother Hiroo Johar as they all are in different moods. Karan captioned it, “Hiroo and Roohi #toodles #motherdaughter.”

In the video, Karan’s son Yash is seen lying on the couch with his back to his grandmother and saying, 'I won’t talk to mumma'. She replies, 'Don’t talk to mumma, talk to papa'. Karan asks him about his bad mood and asks him, 'Are you sulking with mumma, why are you sulking?' He then asks his mother, 'why is he sulking with you' and she innocently replies, 'because I said not to touch my hair.' He also teases his mother for being so possessive about her hair. On the other hand, when he asks daughter Roohi if she likes Hiroo hair, she says 'no'. Watch the video here-

Earlier, KJo shared a video of his kids adding colors to his quarantine period. The video shows Roohi coloring a lamp shade while Yash doodles over the picture of a bike with all the crayons present in his crayon box. During the same, Karan is also seen interacting with them asking them about which colour they would fill in. Captioning the video, Karan wrote, "Two future modern artists at work! Isolation is really tapping into their inner artistry! We are now planning to sing a song in our collective tone-deaf voices! We are such a talented family!"

On the professional front, Dharma Productions have suspended the shooting of all their films in response to the meeting by the FWICE and the film bodies ending the shooting of all the entertainment products.

