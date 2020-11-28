Kangana Ranaut on Mumbai Mayor's 'do takke ke log' comment: ‘what is it about me that rattles people’

Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut reacts to Mumbai Mayor's 'do takke ke log' comment

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut finally won the battle with BMC's demolition order of her property earlier in September. The Bombay High court on Friday held that demolition carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the actress's bungalow in Mumbai was illegal and smacked of malicious intent. Soon after the order, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar called Kangana 'do takke ke log' and said that a girl from Himachal cannot come and call Mumbai PoK. Now, Kangana has taken to Twitter to react to the statement.

Kangana Ranaut reacted to the name-calling by saying that people like Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi seem 'kind souls' as she faces abuses from the Maharashtra government. She tweeted, "The amount of legal cases, abuses, insults, name calling I faced from Maharashtra government in these few months make Bollywood mafia and people like Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls .... I wonder what is it about me that rattle people so much"

The amount of legal cases, abuses, insults, name calling I faced from Maharashtra government in these few months make Bollywood mafia and people like Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls ....

I wonder what is it about me that rattle people so much 🙂 https://t.co/by2VKQauZt — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 28, 2020

On Friday, the High Court ordered that a valuer will be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to the demolition to Kangana Ranaut. The court said, "The valuer will submit a report to the court after which it will pass an order on compensation to Kangana Ranaut. Court also asks the actor to show restrain while commenting on other people on social media and otherwise."

Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to express her gratitude towards the people who supported her during this battle. She tweeted, "When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO." She also shared a video thanking the support of her fans and lauded the judicial system.

With love and hope ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UkGweDY08p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla noted that the action undertaken by the civic body leaves hardly "any manner of doubt" that it was unauthorised. The bench was hearing Ranaut's petition challenging the demolition carried out by BMC at her Pali Hill bungalow in suburban Bandra on September 9. "The civic body has proceeded to act wrongfully and illegally against the rights of a citizen," the bench said.

Ranaut had sought Rs two crore in damages from the BMC and urged the court to declare BMC's action illegal. On the issue of compensation, the bench said it was appointing a valuer who would hear the petitioner and the BMC on monetary damages caused to her due to the demolition. "The valuer shall by March 2021 pass appropriate orders on compensation," the court said.

The civic body had opposed the plea and said the actor had brazenly and unlawfully carried out extensive alterations and additions to the bungalow in breach of its approved plan.

Ranaut had filed the petition on September 9 when the demolition process was initiated by BMC. The court had in an interim order on September 9 stayed the demolition work.

