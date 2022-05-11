Kangana Ranaut claims celebs at Salman Khan’s sister's Eid party praised 'Dhaakad' trailer but...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her action-packed starrer ‘Dhaakad’, recently revealed that Bollywood celebrities were all praise for her film's trailer. The actress recently attended Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid party. She was a part of the celebrations along with Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Sushmita Sen and others. Kangana claimed that everyone at the Eid bash was talking about the trailer of 'Dhaakad'. However, many celebrities have refrained from speaking about the movie in public.

Kangana Ranaut's statements

Dhaakad’s trailer was released on April 29. Speaking about it in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kangana said, "I recently went to a Bollywood party (Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s Eid party), every person who was at that party, they were only talking about the trailer. Mera kehne ka matlab hai jab aap itne bade level pe ek trailer se impressed hai sab ke sab toh itna chupaayi hui baat kyun hai (What I mean to say is if you are so impressed by the trailer, why is it kept a secret?)." ALSO READ: Dhaakad Trailer Video: Kangana Ranaut's Agent Agni has tasted blood. Now she will stop at nothing

The actress also added that she has reached a stage where she doesn’t call anyone to the trials of her movies. "Manikarnika ke time pe maine kaafi logo ko personally kaha tha, chahe wo Aamir Khan ho, chahe wo koi bhi, I personally also made calls ke aap mujhe apne har film ke trial pe bulate hai, chahe wo Dangal ho, chahe wo PK ho, aap meri film ki bhi trial pe aaiye, meri film ke baare mein baat kariye. (Now) I am above that stage, I don’t tell anyone anymore," Kangana said.

About Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut starrer is a high-octane spy thriller made on a lavish budget. The actress stuns as Agent Agni and goes on to transform herself into high-end hairdos and whacky avatars. The actioner stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt and Saswata Chatterjee along with a power-packed ensemble cast. 'Dhaakad' directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

The film will be released in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. This is Kangana's second pan-India outing after the 'Thalaivi', based on the life of Jayalalitha.