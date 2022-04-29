Friday, April 29, 2022
     
  Curfew imposed in Patiala from 7 pm today to 6 am tomorrow, 30th April in wake of clash that took place earlier today
Dhaakad Trailer Video: Kangana Ranaut's Agent Agni has tasted blood. Now she will stop at nothing

Dhaakad trailer video featuring Kangana Ranaut is out. The actress plays the role of Agent Agni, a bold spy who'll stop at nothing. The video is full of blood and gore but Kangana doesn't flicker a bit.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2022 18:35 IST
Kangana Ranaut in the poster of Dhaakad
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT

Kangana Ranaut in the poster of Dhaakad

Dhaakad trailer video featuring Kangana Ranaut is a bold move. The actress stuns as Agent Agni and goes on to transform herself into high-end hairdos and whacky avatars. This is one of a kind role for the actress, something she hasn't attempted before. Dhaakad is a high octane spy thriller made on a lavish budget. In terms of appeal, the film is also the country's first big scale multilingual project to be headlined by a female superstar. The actioner led by Kangana, stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt and Saswata Chatterjee along with a power-packed ensemble cast.

Sharing the video on her verified Instagram account, Kangana wrote, "She doesn't budge, she doesn't stop, she doesn't surrender! That's how Agent Agni rolls. Get ready for some #Dhaakad action in theatres on 20th May 2022. Check out the #DhaakadTrailer."

'Dhaakad' directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

Director Razy Ghai said: "From the beginning, we've worked towards ensuring Dhaakad to be a film for the big screen. I'm hoping it will rekindle the excitement and love for the moviegoing experience. We want to give India its next big action star to rally behind."

Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films,'Dhaakad' is slated to release on May 27.

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Dhaakad' will be released in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. This is Kangana's second pan-India outing after the 'Thalaivi', based on the life of Jayalalitha.

