Border 2, Bridgerton 4 to Drishyam 3: 15 film and OTT sequels we are eagerly waiting for in 2026 2026 will be ruled by sequels across Bollywood, Hollywood and OTT—from Border 2 and Drishyam 3 to Stranger Things and Panchayat’s new season.

New Delhi:

2026 feels like it’s going to be a "nostalgia vs new-age" showdown for Indian entertainment. If you are a fan of Hindi cinema or web series, the calendar is already looking pretty packed.

And the best part? Sequels will take over the big screen and OTT, in both Bollywood and Hollywood, in 2026. Here are 15 of the most-awaited sequels we're expecting to see on the big screen and our living room TVs next year.

Theatrical sequels of 2026 (Bollywood and Hollywood)

1. Border 2

Wait, did we just travel back to 1997? Sunny Deol is returning as a decorated Indian Army officer in Border 2. This isn't just a movie; for many of us, it’s an emotion. With Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty joining the ranks, this is easily the biggest theatrical sequel of the year. The film eyes the Republic Day window for release - January 23, 2026.

2. Drishyam 3

Vijay Salgaonkar and his family are back to hide more secrets. Rumour has it that the Hindi and Malayalam versions might release simultaneously this time to avoid spoilers. Whether the police finally find the body (or a new one) is the million-dollar question. The Ajay Devgn-starrer releases on October 2, 2026.

3. Mardaani 3

Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy is one of the grittiest "cop" characters we've ever seen. The third instalment is promised to be darker and even more brutal. In a sea of "masala" cop movies, this one always stands out for its realism. The YRF film is slated for release on February 27, 2026.

4. Bhediya 2

Varun Dhawan is returning to the Maddock Supernatural Universe. After the success of Stree 2, the expectations for this werewolf sequel are sky-high. We’re expecting more cameos and a deeper connection to the "Vicky Please" universe. Reportedly, the film will release on August 14, 2026. An official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

5. Dhamaal 4

Sometimes you just need a "brainless" comedy to escape life. The gang - Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Javed Jaaferi - are reuniting. It’s scheduled for an Eid 2026 release, promising the same chaotic energy we grew up with.

6. Awarapan 2

This was a surprise announcement that made every 2000s kid happy. Emraan Hashmi is reviving one of his most "cult" characters. It’s been nearly 20 years, so seeing his character in a more rugged avatar is going to be a massive nostalgia trip. The film will reportedly be released on April 3, 2026.

7. Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland returns for his fourth solo outing on July 31, 2026. After the heartbreaking ending of No Way Home, where the world forgot who Peter Parker was, this movie is being called a "soft reboot." It’s Peter back to basics-street-level heroics, a new suit, and a fresh start in a world that doesn't remember him.

8. The Devil Wears Prada 2

Twenty years later, the "blue sweater" speech still haunts us. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt are all returning on May 1, 2026. The story reportedly follows Miranda Priestly navigating the decline of traditional magazine publishing, forcing her to lean on Andy - who is now a high-powered executive herself.

9. Toy Story 5

Just when we thought we said our final goodbyes, Pixar is bringing the gang back on June 19, 2026. This time, the conflict is very modern: the toys are being "replaced" by technology. Watching Woody and Buzz compete with iPads and gaming consoles is going to be a gut-punch for every millennial who grew up with them.

10. Scream 7

After a lot of behind-the-scenes drama, the franchise is going back to its roots. Neve Campbell is officially back as Sidney Prescott, and the original creator, Kevin Williamson, is directing. Expect a "legacy-focused" slasher that hits theatres on February 27, 2026.

11. Vadh 2

Starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, the film is a sequel to the 2022 film. With new characters and a storyline, the film is expected to hit the screens on February 6, 2026.

OTT sequels of 2026 (Bollywood and Hollywood)

12. Stranger Things Season 5 (Netflix)

While technically the "final episode of the final season" rather than a sequel, this is the OTT event of the decade. After years of waiting, we finally get the conclusion to the Hawkins saga. The final episode releases on January 1, 2026.

13. Panchayat Season 5 (Prime Video)

Just when we thought Sachiv Ji (Jitendra Kumar) might finally leave Phulera after clearing his CAT exam, the village pulls him back in. After the dramatic Season 4 elections, Season 5 is expected to show us a new power dynamic in the village in mid to late 2026. Dekh rahe ho na Binod?

14. The Family Man Season 4 (Prime Video)

Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) is the ultimate relatable spy. After the massive cliffhanger of Season 3, the writing for the next chapter is already in full swing. We’re expecting this to drop late in the year, and let’s be real, we just want to see him balance a terrorist threat and home at the same time.

15. Bridgerton Season 4 (Netflix)

Bridgerton Season 4 will release in two parts. Part 1 will premiere on January 29, 2026, and Part 2 will premiere in February 2026. This season will have a total of eight episodes.

Season 4 will see Benedict take the lead following the successful love matches of his siblings, Anthony, Colin, Daphne, and Francesca. This instalment of the beloved series is based on author Julia Quinn’s third Bridgerton novel, An Offer from a Gentleman.

Also read: Celebrity breakups in 2025: Tamannaah–Vijay to Tom Cruise–Ana de Armas, splits that shocked fans