Celebrity breakups in 2025: Tamannaah–Vijay to Tom Cruise–Ana de Armas, splits that shocked fans

In 2025, several high-profile celebrity breakups made headlines. These include Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's split, Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana calling off their wedding, and Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas ending their relationship.

Here's a look at the breakups that shocked everyone.

Celebrity breakups that shocked fans in 2025

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma end two-year relationship

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma who shared screen space together in Lust Stories 2, decided to part their ways after dating each other for two years.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana call off wedding

Filmmaker Palaash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana were set to tie the knot on November 23, 2025, but the wedding was postponed due to the cricketer's father's health. After weeks of speculation, Smriti took to her Instagram on December 7, 2025, to announce that the wedding had been called off.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas end relationship

The Mission: Impossible actor Tom Cruise and Cuban-born actress Ana de Armas reportedly called off their wedding and decided to end their relationship. For the unversed, the duo first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together during a weekend trip to Vermont, USA, in July 2025.

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon part ways

Television actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi broke up in 2025. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kushal wrote, "To all those people whom I love... I want to tell you all that Shivangi and I are no longer together. It has been 5 months since our breakup (sic)."

For the unversed, the duo started dating during the shooting of the show Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, where they appeared together.

Lataa Sabharwal and Sanjeev Seth separate after 15 years

In June 2025, television actress Lataa Sabharwal, best known for her portrayal of Rajshri Maheshwari in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, announced her separation from her husband, actor Sanjeev Seth, after 15 years of marriage.

