From Sai Pallavi–Ranbir Kapoor to Janhvi–Ram Charan: 7 new jodis debuting in 2026 As 2025 winds down, Bollywood is gearing up for 2026 with exciting new on-screen pairings across romance, action and big-budget spectacles. Here’s the full list.

New Delhi:

The year 2025 is in its final stages. This year, too, has been full of ups and downs and has proved to be good and bad for films and their team. Several films were released this year, and many new pairings were formed, which were quite popular on screen.

So today, as 2025 draws to a close, we're telling you about the new on-screen pairings that will be seen in the new year 2026. The year that seems to be storing a lot for Ranbir, Ranveer, Shah Rukh, Salman, Kartik and several other actors' fans.

Fresh Bollywood on-screen pairings debuting in 2026 films

1. Triptii Dimri and Shahid Kapoor in O'Romeo

Triptii Dimri will be seen romancing Shahid Kapoor in Vishal Bharadwaj's next O'Romeo. The romantic-drama that is scheduled to release on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2026 (February 19) will feature one of the most-awaited fresh pairs of the year. The movie also features actors like Randeep Hooda and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

2. Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Do Deewane Shehar Mein

Along with this, the pairing of Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi will also be seen together on screen, next year. Both will be seen together on screen for the first time in the romantic drama film Do Deewane Shehar Mein. The film is being directed by Ravi Udyawar, the filmmaker who has received support from Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This film will be released in theatres on February 20, 2026, during Valentine's Week.

3. Yash and Kiara Advani’s big clash with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

KGF actor Yash will be seen making a massive comeback with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the film that also features Kiara Advani. The period gangster film is directed by Geetu Mohandas While this pair is new and anticipated the movie will be seen clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 as both the films will release on March 19.

4. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi

The list also includes global star Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen in the 2026 action-sports drama film Peddi. The film's first song has already become a hit even before its release, showcasing amazing chemistry between the two stars. The film is directed by Buchi Babu and will be released in theatres on March 27, 2026.

5. Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde, another fresh pair of 2026 will be seen in David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The movie will release on June 5, 2026. The movie that also features Mrunal Thakur is produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips film banner.

6. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana: Part 1

The pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi is one of the most talked-about pairings of 2026. The makers have placed a big bet on this duo in Nitesh Tiwari's big-budget pan-India film Ramayana: Part 1. While Ranbir will play the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi will portray Sita. The first part of the film will be released on the occasion of Diwali 2026.

7. Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela in Tu Meri Zindagi Hai

The pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela will be seen on screen in 2026. Both will be seen in director Anurag Basu's upcoming romantic musical film Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. It is being said that this film was initially planned with the title 'Aashiqui 3', but now its title has been changed.

