Ghooskhor Pandat row: Centre orders Netflix to remove Manoj Bajpai starrer's teaser Ghooskhor Pandat row: The BJP announced that the government has ordered Netflix India to remove the teaser and other related content of the upcoming movie from social media amid outrage over its "casteist and offensive" title.

New Delhi:

The Centre has ordered Netflix to remove the teaser of Manoj Bajpai-starrer 'Ghooskhor Pandat' from the platform and elsewhere amid a row over the title film's title announced recently by the streaming giant as part of its 2026 calendar in India.

The announcement was made by the BJP on Friday. The party said the government has asked Netflix to remove the teaser and other promotional content of the film, "Ghooskhor Pandat", from social media.

What is the Ghooskhor Pandat controversy

The film’s announcement earlier this week triggered a backlash on social media, with many users describing the title as casteist and offensive. The controversy also led to the registration of an FIR at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow, while the National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting following a complaint.

“Anything that goes against any society is completely unacceptable,” a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said. In a post in Hindi on X, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia praised the move, saying the offensive content, including the derogatory film, had been removed from the platform and an FIR had been registered. He said the action sent a clear message that insults to Sanatan Dharma would not be tolerated.

Bhatia added that the party was committed to taking the strictest possible action against anyone who demeans any caste or community for commercial gain, and said Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas remained its guiding principle.

Ghooskhor Pandat cast, director and storyline

A corrupt police officer, Ajay Dikshit, also known as Pandat, sees his plans for a lucrative night unravel when he is drawn into a global conspiracy while trying to identify a critically injured girl who is thrown from a moving car in the heart of Delhi.

The team behind Ghooskhor Pandat said the film is a one night thriller centred on the morally bankrupt officer Ajay Dikshit, whose routine plans are disrupted by an unexpected encounter that pulls him into events far bigger than he had imagined. Set in Delhi and unfolding over the course of a single night, the story begins when a girl is thrown out of a moving car.

The policeman accompanies the injured woman to a hospital, triggering a series of tense and interconnected situations. Led by Manoj Bajpayee, the film relies heavily on action and setting to drive the narrative. The makers also thanked Netflix for partnering with them and giving the film a global platform.

Director: Ritesh Shah

Writers: Ritesh Shah, Neeraj Pandey

Producer: Neeraj Pandey

Key cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Nushrat Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta

