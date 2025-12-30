India overtakes Japan as world's fourth-largest economy, set to surpass Germany by 2030 India has overtaken Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy and is projected to surpass Germany by 2030. Strong domestic demand and consistent GDP expansion have positioned India as the fastest-growing major economy.

New Delhi:

India has officially moved ahead of Japan to become the fourth-largest economy in the world with a GDP size of USD 4.18 trillion, according to a government update on the country's economic reforms in 2025. The report added that India is on track to surpass Germany and secure the third position by 2030 as the economy strengthens further. India continues to hold its position as the fastest-growing major economy, with real GDP expanding by 8.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2025–26. This is an improvement from 7.8 per cent in the first quarter and 7.4 percent recorded in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

Strong domestic growth drives upward momentum

The government release noted, "With GDP valued at USD 4.18 trillion, India has surpassed Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, and is poised to displace Germany from the third rank in the next 2.5 to 3 years with a projected GDP of USD 7.3 trillion by 2030." While the United States remains the world's largest economy and China is ranked second, India's rapid rise underscores its resilience amid ongoing global trade uncertainties. The release pointed out that domestic demand, particularly strong private consumption, has played a key role in sustaining the momentum.

Global agencies echo confidence in India's growth path

International financial institutions have backed India's strong economic outlook. The World Bank expects 6.5 per cent growth in 2026, while Moody's projects India will remain the fastest-growing G20 economy with 6.4 per cent growth in 2026 and 6.5 per cent in 2027. The IMF has revised its estimates to 6.6 per cent in 2025 and 6.2 per cent in 2026. The OECD forecasts 6.7 per cent growth for 2025 and 6.2 per cent for 2026.

S&P anticipates 6.5 per cent growth for the current fiscal and 6.7 per cent the following year. The Asian Development Bank has raised its 2025 forecast to 7.2 per cent, while Fitch now expects FY26 growth at 7.4 per cent, citing stronger consumer spending. "India is among the world's fastest-growing major economies and is well-positioned to sustain this momentum. With the ambition of attaining high middle-income status by 2047, the country is building on strong foundations of economic growth, structural reforms, and social progress," a government statement added.

Macroeconomic indicators strengthen further

The release outlined that inflation remains below the lower tolerance threshold, unemployment continues to decline and exports are showing gradual improvement. Financial conditions remain favourable with healthy credit flows to the commercial sector. Urban consumption has strengthened, further supporting demand conditions.

